Believe in magic: an Akita mix named Nexco

Youth is not all it’s cracked up to be, especially when it comes to pet ownership. And yet, with the focus on cute puppies and kooky kittens, most people lose sight of — or indeed never learn about — what animals in their golden years have to offer. Ten-year-old Nexco, a gentle, healthy Akita mix with an endearing smile, should fill them in. No hassle, no drama, no silliness — just a dog that’s begging to be your loyal companion, no kidding. Older dogs know what’s important in life: the little things, the people you share it with, and being yourself. As one ARK staff member who adopted a 10-year-old “pup” says, “Older dogs don’t sweat the small stuff.” Nexco is happy to go on walks or just chill. She makes no demands and she’s doggone adorable. Whoever said “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” didn’t bother to add that you don’t need to; they know all the old ones. Besides, who needs tricks when you yourself are pure magic.

If you are interested in adopting Nexco, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.