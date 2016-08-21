Home, sweet home: Dachshund Ilio finds a family

The miniature dachshund Ilio, first featured here in February, has found a home with Megumi and Takashi Furuta. The couple were initially foster parents to Ilio, but decided to adopt. Megumi remembers the day she decided it was time to make Ilio a permanent family member. “One day I saw Ilio and my husband having a nap on the sofa and I made up my mind: He had to be our dog. I switched from trying to think of reasons we couldn’t keep him to ways we would need to adjust our lifestyle,” Megumi says, but admits, “Actually, Ilio is just so darn adorable!” Ilio knew something was up. “When we packed up his things to give them back to ARK, he looked really worried. I think he thought he was going to be moved again,” Megumi explains. “But when his new supplies arrived, he seemed to know instantly that they were his.” Megumi says Ilio was never particularly nervous, but he now bursts with confidence when he goes out on walks. Ilio knows, he’s here to stay! Sure enough, there’s no place like home.

Many more dogs and cats are available for adoption. Please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.