Ahead of the game

American dad: Have you seen Pikachu yet?

Teenage child: I saw one when I first started playing (“Pokemon Go”).

Dad: Doesn’t that mean you’ve won?

Child: No, I read the secret “Pokemon” tips before starting to play the game

— Yoyogi Park, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

