Political hot potato

American man: Do you think the guy trying to hand me an election flyer back there knows that I can’t vote (in the Tokyo gubernatorial election)?

— Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.