Golf great Matsuyama reveals he’s been married since January, a father since July
Justin Thomas (left) and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan wrap up their final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. | AP

/

Golf great Matsuyama reveals he’s been married since January, a father since July

Reuters

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Hideki Matsuyama announced on Monday that he has been married since January and is now a father, news that caught Japanese media and fans by surprise.

Though numerous Japanese reporters follow Matsuyama every second of the day that he spends on a golf course, the world number two was able to keep his nuptials and fatherhood under wraps for months.

He said in a statement his child, a girl, was born in July, but did not reveal details of the identity of his wife.

Matsuyama announced the news only hours after falling short in his quest to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship.

Leading with nine holes to play at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday, he had three consecutive bogeys on the back nine and finished equal fifth behind winner Justin Thomas.

Matsuyama, 25, is one of the most popular sports figures in Japan.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Justin Thomas (left) and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan wrap up their final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. | AP

, , ,