Dodgers top Padres as Maeda earns 11th win

Kenta Maeda allowed four runs but nevertheless won his fifth consecutive decision as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Sunday.

Maeda (11-4) was charged with three earned runs and four hits, including two homers to Cory Spangenberg, and matched a season high with eight strikeouts in 5⅓ innings of work at Dodger Stadium, where he has won seven of eight starts this season.

The Padres got on the scoreboard first, with Spangenberg’s solo shot and a sacrifice fly by Wil Myers giving the visitors a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

But in the fourth, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner erased the 2-0 deficit with a three-run homer and Yasmani Grandal followed with a two-run blast, both off Padres starter Luis Perdomo (6-7), who retired the side in order in each of the first three frames.

Maeda was relieved in the sixth after giving up a single to Manuel Margot and a two-run homer to Spangenberg before walking Yangervis Solarte one out later.

“I did well, expect for those home runs. Those were bad pitches. That batter (Spangenberg) is unpredictable,” said Maeda, who didn’t allow a runner on base from the second to the fifth inning.

“I had a good feel from the opening inning today. There are days you can’t win even when you pitch well, but when your team helps you get a win (like today) it allows you to stay positive,” he said.

Marlins 5, Rockies 3

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth straight game, hitting his 42nd of the year to tie the Marlins’ season record, as Miami completed its first series sweep of Colorado since 2006.

Stanton homered leading off the third inning to match Gary Sheffield’s team record set in 1996. It was the 250th homer of Stanton’s career.

Reliever Junichi Tazawa pitched a scoreless eighth for Miami.

Giants 4, Nationals 2 (1st)

Nationals 6, Giants 2 (11) (2nd)

In Washington, Howie Kendrick hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Nationals salvaged the finale of a day-night doubleheader.

It was Washington’s first day since slugger Bryce Harper got hurt Saturday when he slipped on first base. The All-Star has a significant bone bruise in his left knee but no ligament damage, general manager Mike Rizzo said. The Nationals hope he can return this season.

Chris Stratton (1-2) led San Francisco to the win in the opener, striking out a career-high 10 in 6⅔ shutout innings.

Cubs 7, Diamondbacks 2

In Phoenix, Jake Arrieta (12-8) won consecutive starts for the first time since early April, Javier Baez and Ian Happ hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning and Chicago reopened a one-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central.

Kris Bryant put the Cubs ahead when he scored from second on a wild pitch from Zack Godley (5-5) in the first inning on strike three to Victor Caratini. The reigning NL MVP added his 21st home run of the season in the ninth inning, reaching base for the 13th time in 15 plate appearances during the three-game series.

Mets 6, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson hit two-run homers and the Phillies ran themselves into trouble after Chris Flexen (2-1) loaded the bases in the fifth inning with no outs.

Nick Williams hit a shallow fly to center, and Conforto’s throw home scooted away from Travis d’Arnaud. Odubel Herrera put his head down and sprinted for third, unaware Freddy Galvis hadn’t moved off the base. D’Arnaud hustled to third to complete a short toss and an 8-2-5 double play.

Brewers 7, Reds 4

In Milwaukee, Neil Walker had two hits in his Brewers debut, and Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Sal Romano (2-5), who gave up seven runs, six of them earned, in five innings.

Acquired from the New York Mets on Saturday, Walker started at third base in place of the banged-up Travis Shaw and went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Braves 6, Cardinals 3

In St. Louis, R.A. Dickey (8-7) allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings, Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer and Atlanta stopped the Cardinals’ season-high, eight-game winning streak and its own five-game losing streak.

Arodys Vizcaino pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Red Sox 3, Yankees 2 (10)

In New York, Rafael Devers hit a stunning homer off Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the ninth inning, and fellow Boston rookie Andrew Benintendi singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th.

Chris Sale struck out 12 in his latest dominant performance, but the Red Sox trailed 2-1 before the 20-year-old Devers connected on a 103 mph (166 kph) fastball and became the second left-handed hitter to homer off Chapman (4-2) in his eight-year career.

Astros 2, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, Dallas Keuchel (10-2) struck out seven in 6⅔ innings for his first win since June 2 against the Rangers, just before his nearly two-month stint on the disabled list. AL-leading Houston stopped its longest losing streak this season at five games.

Blue Jays 7, Pirates 1

In Toronto, J.A. Happ (6-8) allowed one run and four hits in six innings to win his third straight start, Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer and Justin Smoak and Darwin Barney added solo homers.

Indians 4, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Austin Jackson hit a tiebreaking home run off Tommy Hunter (2-3) leading off the eighth inning.

Corey Kluber (11-3) struck out nine in seven innings for the AL Central leaders, his 14th straight start of fanning eight or more.

Twins 6, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano homered for Minnesota. The Twins blew an early 4-0 lead but Byron Buxton hit a tiebreaking single off Warwick Saupold after Bruce Rondon (1-3) walked the first two batters in the eighth.

Royals 14, White Sox 6

In Chicago, Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high five runs. Drew Butera had four of Kansas City’s 16 hits as the Royals climb back over .500 at 59-58.

Jason Vargas (14-6) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, matching his career high for wins set in 2012 with Seattle.

Athletics 9, Orioles 3

In Oakland, Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer off Jeremy Hellickson (1-2) in a five-run fourth.

Manny Machado hit his 22nd homer and scored twice for Baltimore.

Angels 4, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Parker Bridwell (7-1) yielded one run and four hits in six innings, winning his fifth straight decision and extended Los Angeles’ winning streak to six as the Angels moved into the second spot in the AL wild-card race.

C.J. Cron homered and Martin Maldonado had a two-run single for the Angels. Ariel Miranda (7-6) walked a career-high six and allowed four runs and four hits in 4⅔ innings