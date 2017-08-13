Tanaka goes on DL with shoulder ailment

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his right shoulder, the team said Saturday.

The move was made retroactive to Thursday, a day after Tanaka felt discomfort in his shoulder while pitching four-plus innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 28-year-old can come off the list on Aug. 20 at the earliest.

“Looking at myself in the mirror, I thought it would be difficult to take the mound in my best condition so I talked to (management) about it,” said Tanaka, who last went on the DL in April 2015 with right wrist tendinitis and a strained forearm.

“I think I am getting better. I don’t think I will be out for a long time.”

Tanaka is 8-10 with a 4.92 ERA in 23 starts this season. He joined the Yankees in 2014 after spending seven years with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.

It wasn’t good day Yankees pitcher Luis Severino either, as Boston Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi rocketed a pair of three-run homers off the All-Star. That helped the Red Sox bounce back from a tough loss, as they roughed up the Yankees 10-5 Saturday.

“Two beautiful swings,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

A day after blowing a late lead, the AL East leaders battered Severino for a career-worst 10 runs. Drew Pomeranz pitched the Red Sox to their ninth win in 10 games, and restored their 4½-game lead over New York.

Boston began bruising the Yankees’ staff even before the first pitch.

Starter Jordan Montgomery was hit in the head by a flyball while he signed autographs as the Red Sox took batting practice. He bled from a cut on his ear, but is set to pitch Sunday night against ace Chris Sale in the series finale.

The rookie was nailed despite standing in back of a protective screen in foul ground down the right field line.

“Just a freak accident,” Montgomery said. “I was behind the net. I mean there’s a one in a million chance it curves over like that.”

Said Boston catcher Sandy Leon, who hit the ball: “Of course, I was watching. I wasn’t trying to hit anybody. It just happened.”

The 23-year-old Benintendi, who also homered Friday night, is on quite a tear. He is 15-for-31 with four home runs and five steals this month, reaching base 20 times in eight games.

Benintendi had gone into a slump after the All-Star break, and Farrell sat him down for a couple games.

“A mental break,” Benintendi said.

Nationals 3, Giants 1

In Washington, Bryce Harper sustained what appeared to be a serious left knee injury when he slipped on a wet first base and his left leg buckled while running out a grounder early in the Nationals’ victory over San Francisco.

Harper clutched at his knee while on the wet field and put no weight on his left leg as he was helped off. The 2015 NL MVP left the game immediately, and manager Dusty Baker said Harper hyperextended his knee and would have an MRI.

The result of the game meant little for Washington, which leads the NL East by 14 ½ games, or San Francisco, which is out of contention. It didn’t begin until 10:06 p.m. after another extended weather delay, and it was raining when Harper lost his footing on a base that had water on it.

The Nationals lost catcher Wilson Ramos to a torn ACL in his right knee in late September last season, another noncontact injury that came after a rain delay in Washington.

Dodgers 6, Padres 3

In Los Angeles, Corey Seager’s bases-loaded single led to three runs, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor added solo homers and the Dodgers rallied from a sixth-inning deficit to beat San Diego.

With their 27th win in 32 games, Los Angeles improved the best record in the major leagues to 82-34, on pace for 115 wins.

Cardinals 6, Braves 5

In St. Louis, Randal Grichuk and Paul DeJong homered and the Cardinals stretched their winning streak to eight games.

Carlos Martinez (9-9) tossed six solid innings and also drove in a run for St. Louis, which moved within a half-game of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 2

In Phoenix, Patrick Corbin pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings, David Peralta hit an inside-the-park home run and the Diamondbacks cut Chicago’s NL Central lead over St. Louis to a percentage point.

The Cubs led the division by 5½ games before play on Aug. 2, but the Cardinals have closed the gap with eight straight victories, their longest winning streak in two years.

Phillies 3, Mets 1

In Philadelphia, Aaron Nola held an opponent to two runs or fewer for his 10th straight start, Freddy Galvis had a go-ahead single during a fifth-inning rally and the Phillies beat veteran-shedding New York.

Brewers 6, Reds 5 (10)

In Milwaukee, Eric Sogard scampered home with the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak.

Marlins 4, Rockies 3

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton continued his power surge with his 41st homer and drove in three runs in the Marlins’ victory over Colorado.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1

Royals 5, White Sox 4

In Chicago, Melky Cabrera hit a go-ahead, two-run homer against his former team in the eighth inning, and Kansas City beat the White Sox to stop a five-game losing streak.

Orioles 12, Athletics 5

In Oakland, Tim Beckham hit a two-run double in his second plate appearance of the first inning as Baltimore matched its biggest frame of the season with a seven-run first.

Blue Jays 7, Pirates 2

In Toronto, Chris Rowley pitched 5⅓ innings to win his major league debut, Jose Bautista scored two runs and the Blue Jays beat Pittsburgh.

Rangers 8, Astros 3

In Arlington, Texas Adrian Beltre had three hits with three RBIs after new Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez acknowledged his 3,000-hit milestone, and the Rangers handed AL-leading Houston a season-high fifth straight loss.

The West Division-leading Astros dropped to 2-9 since Aug. 1 and saw their lead for the best record in the AL drop to five games over Boston.

Angels 6, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Luis Valbuena’s two-run homer in the seventh inning pulled Los Angeles even, Albert Pujols added a two-run double in the eighth and the Angels rallied to beat Mariners.

Tigers 12, Twins 11

In Detroit, Justin Upton hit a two-run homer off Matt Belisle in the ninth inning, giving the Tigers a win after Detroit wasted a five-run lead and then overcame a five-run deficit.

Indians 3, Rays 0

In St. Petersburg, Jay Bruce drove in his first two runs for Cleveland and Mike Clevinger struck out nine.