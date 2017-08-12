German club Ingolstadt gives midfielder Sekine four-year deal

German second-division team Ingolstadt on Friday announced the signing of former Urawa Reds midfielder Takahiro Sekine to a four-year contract.

The 22-year-old Sekine passed his physical the same day and signed a deal that runs through June 2021. According to German sports magazine Kicker, the fee was €70 million.

Ingolstadt has lost its first two games of the season.

“I’m raring to go,” Sekine said in a statement. “I want to learn German as fast as possible and work as hard as I can for the team.”