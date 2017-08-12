Takanashi takes second in first summer Grand Prix competition

Sara Takanashi and Yuki Ito finished second and third, respectively, at the first summer Grand Prix competition of the season on Friday.

Takanashi started off with a jump of 89.0 meters and tried to make up for it with a 90.0 for a score of 220.1, but was unable to beat Germany’s Katharina Althaus, whose 230.8 (95.0, 88.5) handed her the win.

Ito had a 219.0 after leaping to 91.0 and 85.0.

Takanashi lamented the quality of her first attempt, which she was never expecting.

“I failed my first jump and I managed to recover from it in my second, but I was too inconsistent,” said the 20-year-old Takanashi, who took the overall World Cup title last season.

“I can’t regroup after a bad jump and that’s my weakness,” the Pyeongchang Olympic medal favorite added. “I can’t keep holding on to negative thoughts. I need to refocus and keep trying.”