Reese hangs on to claim 4th world long jump title

American Brittney Reese claimed her fourth world long jump title on Friday after a tense, tight contest in which only 6 cm separated the top four competitors.

Darya Klishina, competing as a neutral athlete after the Russian federation was banned over state-sponsored doping, took silver for her first medal at a major finals after jumping 7 meters for the first time in six years.

Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta earned the bronze.

Reese won with a leap of 7.02 on her third attempt and had to endure a nerve-wracking finale after receiving a red flag on her next three jumps.

The 30-year-old said it was an emotional moment after her grandfather passed away two weeks ago.

“I was doing this for him and I know he would have been cheering for me,” she said.

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands dipped at the line just ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou in another extremely close race to defend her 200-meter title in 20.05 seconds.

The most jaw-dropping result came in the women’s steeplechase, where the U.S. clinched an unlikely 1-2 finish

Emma Coburn took the lead for good at the final water jump and kicked for home to finish in a championship record of 9:02.58, with Courtney Frerichs taking second in 9:03.77.