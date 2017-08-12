Marlins plan sale to Jeter group

Derek Jeter wins again.

The Miami Marlins told Major League Baseball they intend to sign an agreement to sell the team to a group that includes the former New York Yankees captain, a person familiar with the negotiations said Friday.

Jeter would be a limited partner in the group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman, said the person, who confirmed the Marlins’ plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not commented.

Owner Jeffrey Loria’s sale price is a reported $1.2 billion.