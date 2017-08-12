Cowboys’ Elliott gets six-game ban

The NFL suspended star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games Friday, concluding after a yearlong investigation that the league’s leading rusher injured his former girlfriend in three separate incidents last summer.

According to the letter Elliott received informing him of the suspension, the NFL believed he used “physical force” three times in a span of five days in a Columbus, Ohio, apartment last July resulting in injuries to Tiffany Thompson’s face, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, wrists, hips and knees. She was his girlfriend at the time.

Prosecutors in Columbus decided nearly a year ago not to pursue the case in the city where Elliott starred for Ohio State.

In announcing the suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league said its investigation was based on photographs, text messages and other electronic evidence. Commissioner Roger Goodell made his decision based on the findings and in consultation with four advisers, including Hall of Fame player Ken Houston.

Elliott posted a statement on his verified Twitter account Friday night, saying that he was “both surprised and disappointed” by the NFL’s decision and that he strongly disagrees with the league’s findings.