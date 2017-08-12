Oakley to play in Big3 season finale

Charles Oakley is checking himself in for the Big3’s regular-season finale.

Oakley plans to play for the first time this season on Sunday in Los Angeles, the league announced Friday. The former New York Knicks All-Star is the coach of the Killer 3s, who have been eliminated from contention for the four playoff spots. The team will take on Trilogy, which is unbeaten.

Oakley, a rugged rebounder and defender during his 19 NBA seasons, will play alongside Reggie Evans, the Big3’s leading rebounder, and reigning player of the week Stephen Jackson.