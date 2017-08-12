Arsenal edges Leicester in opener

The Premier League made a thrilling return, and Arsenal finally had something to celebrate on the opening weekend.

It took the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud from the bench in the second half to turn it around against Leicester and give Arsenal only its second opening-day victory in eight seasons.

In the league’s first Friday night start, Arsene Wenger’s side was trailing 3-2 with seven minutes remaining but Ramsey grabbed the equalizer and Giroud headed in an 85th-minute winner.

“We kept going and the spirit of the team was absolutely outstanding,” Wenger said. “If you look at that from a neutral point, for a first game it was a top quality game.”

Arsenal’s record-signing Alexandre Lacazette launched his Premier League career in style by heading in the opener after 94 seconds.

A predictable Arsenal implosion followed, with Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy putting Leicester in front. Even after Danny Welbeck leveled on the stroke of halftime, Vardy restored Leicester’s lead.