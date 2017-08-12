Sizzling Stanton slugs 40th HR

Two of the game’s best players reached impressive statistical marks on Friday.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his MLB-leading 40th home run as the Miami Marlins beat Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Friday night.

“When he’s making contact, he’s got a good shot to continue to put balls in the seats,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Stanton.

Derek Dietrich hit a tie-breaking bloop single to spark a three-run eighth inning to help the Marlins take the lead.

Stanton’s blast pulled him within two of the Marlins’ franchise record of 42 set by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton has hit seven home runs in his last eight games to reach the 40-home run plateau for the first time in his eight-year career.

“In due time,” Stanton said of breaking the club record with 48 games remaining. “We have time. Just have to play right.”

Junichi Tazawa (2-2) tossed a scoreless eighth to earn the victory and Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth to record his third save in six chances.

Jake McGee (0-2) took the loss for Colorado.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the third on Arenado’s two-run home run, his 26th, making him the first player in the majors with 100 RBIs.

“He’s having a great year for sure,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s one of the best players in the game and he’s doing it every day. . .”

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the eighth.

Yankees 5, Red Sox 4

In New York, Aaron Hicks awoke a dormant offense with a two-run homer that sparked a five-run eighth inning, then threw out a runner at third in the ninth inning to help Aroldis Chapman escape, and the Yankees rallied past the Red Sox to stop Boston’s winning streak at eight.

Indians 5, Rays 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Carlos Carrasco took another no-hit try into the late innings at Tropicana Field, losing his bid on a two-out single in the seventh by Logan Morrison but leading Cleveland over Tampa Bay.

Rangers 6, Astros 4

In Arlington, Texas, Cole Hamels pitched seven scoreless innings, Elvis Andrus scored each time after his three hits and the Rangers handed Houston their fourth straight loss.

Cardinals 8, Braves 5

In St. Louis, Paul DeJong clubbed two doubles and drove in three runs as the Cardinals won their season-high seventh straight game.

Twins 9, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario homered and drove in three runs each as Minnesota extended its winning streak to six.

White Sox 6, Royals 3

In Chicago, Tim Anderson slugged a two-run homer to cap a four-run, seventh-inning rally and Reynaldo Lopez pitched six strong innings in his White Sox debut.

Pirates 4, Blue Jays 2

In Toronto, Pittsburgh star outfielder Andrew McCutchen limped off because of a sore left knee one batter after hitting an RBI double during the Pirates’ seventh win in nine games.

Mets 7, Phillies 6

In Philadelphia, Amed Rosario’s first career homer broke a tie leading off the ninth, Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto also went deep and New York beat Philadelphia.

Reds 11, Brewers 10

In Milwaukee, Zack Cozart and Eugenio Suarez each had three hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati.

Padres 4, Dodgers 3

In Los Angeles, Jose Pirela hit a tiebreaking home run leading off the eighth, Manuel Margot added two solo homers and San Diego edged the hosts.

Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3

In Phoenix, John Lackey won his fifth straight start and Chicago opened a weekend series in the desert with a victory over Arizona.

Angels 6, Mariners 5

In Seattle, Mike Trout scored from second base on Jean Segura’s error in the top of the ninth inning.

Athletics 5, Orioles 4

In Oakland, Jed Lowrie had two hits, including an RBI double in a decisive bottom of the eighth inning, as the Athletics defeated Baltimore.

Giants at Nationals — ppd.