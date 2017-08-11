Tigers’ Messenger sidelined with broken calf bone

Hanshin Tigers pitcher Randy Messenger is in doubt for the rest of the season following his deactivation on Friday for a broken fibula.

The right-hander, who will turn 36 on Sunday, was struck on the right leg by a batted ball in Thursday’s game against the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome. The impact broke his calf bone and it is unclear when he will be fit to resume playing.

“I think it could be difficult,” Tigers manager Tomoaki Kanemoto said when asked about whether Messenger might return this season.

Messenger is 11-5 and leads Hanshin in wins and ERA (2.46). His 139 innings pitched and 147 strikeouts top the CL.