USTA to give shot clock a test run at U.S. Open

The U.S. Tennis Association said shot-clock technology will be tested beginning this month at the U.S. Open.

The technology tracks the time taken by the server between points. Stacey Allaster, head of pro tennis at the USTA, told USA TODAY that it will be tested during the tournament’s junior and collegiate events in the second week of the Open.

Grand Slam events and the women’s tour allow 20 seconds for a player to serve, while the men’s tour has a 25-second limit. However, enforcement of the rule is left to the discretion of the chair umpire.

At the Open’s junior and college events, the shot clocks will be controlled by the chair umpire, starting after the score from the previous point has been registered. USTA officials hope shot clocks could be used at the U.S. Open level within three years.

The final major of the year runs from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 at Flushing Meadows.