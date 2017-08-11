Darvish, sluggers guide Dodgers past Diamondbacks

Yu Darvish wasn’t always sharp in his second start as a Los Angeles Dodger, but a slow curveball he introduced toward the end of his outing helped him make it through five innings and get another win.

So did plenty of run support from his new teammates. National League batting average leader Justin Turner and Kike Hernandez drove in a combined five runs, and the Dodgers picked up an 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Los Angeles, with two wins in the three-game series with Arizona, has won or tied 18 straight series, not having lost one since June 5-7 against Washington. It has won 15 of its last 17 games.

“I struggled to throw first-pitch strikes. It was a battle throughout the game,” Darvish said through an interpreter.

“I was going maybe too aggressive with my fastball. So (pitching coach Rick) Honeycutt came to me during the game and said hey, let’s go mix it up with slow pitches, and that’s when I threw the curveball.”

Los Angeles staked Darvish to a three-run lead before he even took the mound. Two singles and a two-out walk to Logan Forsythe brought up Hernandez, who with two strikes pulled a bases-clearing double into the left-field corner.

Darvish (8-9) allowed two runs and five hits and struck out 10 throwing 106 pitches. He became the second Dodger in franchise history, joining Brooklyn’s Karl Spooner in 1954 for Brooklyn, with at least 10 strikeouts in his first two starts with the club.

Rays 4, Indians 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Corey Dickerson’s three-run homer in the eighth inning carried Tampa Bay over Cleveland.

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0

In Toronto, Marco Estrada and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a solo home run and the Blue Jays beat New York.

Nationals 3, Marlins 2

In Washington, Brian Goodwin had two hits, including a home run leading off the eighth inning, and the Nationals rallied past Miami.

Goodwin broke a 2-2 tie when he connected on a 1-0 fastball from Junichi Tazawa (1-2) for his 13th homer of the season and second RBI of the night.

Mets 10, Phillies 0

In Philadelphia, Jacob deGrom pitched brilliantly until leaving in the seventh inning due to a contusion on his right triceps after being hit on a line drive by Nick Williams, and New York homered four times in a rout of the Phillies.

Pirates 7, Tigers 5

In Detroit, rookie Josh Bell belted his 20th home run and drove in three runs, leading Pittsburgh past the Tigers.

Reds 10, Padres 3

In Cincinnati, Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, ending left-hander Brad Hand’s long scoreless streak and lifting the Reds over San Diego.

White Sox 3, Astros 2 (11)

In Chicago, rookie Yoan Moncada tied the game with a home run in the ninth and then drove home the winning run in the 11th for the White Sox.

Cardinals 8, Royals 6

In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs to lead the hosts past Kansas City.

Twins 7, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer each had three singles and Minnesota routed the Brewers for the fourth consecutive game.

Angels 6, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Mike Trout looped a three-run double just inside the left-field line with two outs in the ninth inning as Los Angeles cooled off the hosts.

Orioles 7, Athletics 2

In Oakland, Trey Mancini had three hits, including two home runs, Wade Miley pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and Baltimore slugged four home runs in a victory over the Athletics.