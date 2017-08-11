Neymar debut delayed due to paperwork

It’s been nearly a week since Neymar landed in Paris, and the world’s most expensive player still can’t play for his new club in the French League.

Neymar’s world-record €222 million ($262 million) transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was completed last week, but the Brazil international has yet to be granted permission to play.

PSG wanted Neymar to start the season last week at the Parc des Princes against Amiens but his debut was delayed because his international transfer certificate (ITC) had not been received by the French League on time.

Neymar was unveiled to the PSG fans on Saturday, but was allowed only to watch from the stands as his new team started its league campaign with a 2-0 win.

He was then expected to play this Sunday at Guingamp.

But the French League said in a message to The Associated Press that it had not received the ITC from the Spanish federation by the midnight local time deadline on Thursday.