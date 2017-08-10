Tanaka faces Aoki, gets no-decision

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka lasted only four-plus innings Wednesday when he faced compatriot Norichika Aoki for the first time this season in an 11-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tanaka gave up three runs, two of them earned, and two hits while walking a career-high five and striking out only two of the 20 batters he faced at Rogers Center in the no-decision.

Aoki went 1-for-4 with an RBI, driving in a run on a groundout for the Blue Jays’ first run in the second inning. Aoki was playing in his first home game since the Houston Astros traded him to Toronto on July 31.

“Every time my teammates scored I would give up a run in the bottom half. It’s all my fault,” said Tanaka, who gave up a run in the second, third and fifth innings, while the Yankees scored two, one and three runs, respectively, in each of those innings.

“It was a poor outing. All my close pitches were being called balls and I was put in a tight spot. I was unfortunate in a lot of ways today.”

The Yankees pounded out 17 hits, with all but one player in the starting lineup recording at least one hit. Todd Frazier went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Garrett Cooper went 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Chad Green (2-0), who relieved Tanaka after he surrendered a leadoff homer to Jose Bautista and issued a walk to Josh Donaldson with none out in the fifth, earned the win for working 1⅓ innings.

Blue Jays starter Nick Tepesch (0-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in 4⅓ innings in taking the loss.

Nationals, 10, Marlins 1

In Washington, Ichiro Suzuki went 3-for-4 with an RBI for his first three-hit game this season, but the Marlins were defeated by the Nationals.

Ichiro scored the Marlins’ only run in the fourth on a single off Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez (10-5), who pitched seven strong innings for the win.

“I’m guessing I won’t be starting in tomorrow’s game. I won’t get enough exercise then, so it was good (I racked up three hits today),” Ichiro said.

Giants 3, Cubs 1

In San Francisco, Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident.

Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

In Phoenix, Yasiel Puig’s two-out single drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Los Angeles held on for a win over the Diamondbacks, making the Dodgers the sixth team since 1913 to reach 80 wins in their first 113 games.

Cardinals 8, Royals 5

In St. Louis, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning.

Mariners 6, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Nelson Cruz homered twice, Kyle Seager also went deep off Jharel Cotton (5-9) and Seattle completed a two-game sweep.

Angels 5, Orioles 1

In Anaheim, after 10 seasons in the minors and playing in his first major league game, Cesar Puello singled in the go-ahead run.

Rangers 5, Mets 1

In New York, Martin Perez (6-10) allowed three hits over eight innings, Joey Gallo hit his 32nd home run and Texas gained a two-game split.

Rockies 3, Indians 2 (12)

In Cleveland, Charlie Blackmon homered against Zach McAllister (1-2) in the 12th inning, atoning for getting doubled up at first base on a foul ball in the eighth.

Reds 8, Padres 3

In Cincinnati, Joey Votto extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 14 games.

Tigers 10, Pirates 0

In Detroit, Justin Verlander allowed one hit over eight innings.

Phillies 3, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Odubel Herrera continued to feast on Braves pitching by driving in a run with two triples.

Twins 4, Brewers 0

In Milwaukee, Bartolo Colon pitched seven innings for his second consecutive win since joining the Twins.

Red Sox 8, Rays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Eduardo Nunez chased Jake Odorizzi when he lined a single off the pitcher’s foot, starting a five-run fifth inning for the Red Sox.

White Sox 7, Astros 1

In Chicago, Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs.