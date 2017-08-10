Cubs’ Uehara heads to DL with strained neck

Right-hander Koji Uehara has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a neck strain, the Chicago Cubs said Wednesday.

The 42-year-old was removed from Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants after throwing just six pitches in the seventh inning. He will be replaced by Justin Grimm, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa, in the bullpen.

Uehara, who is playing for his fourth team since moving to the majors in 2009, is 3-4 with two saves and a 3.55 ERA in 43 games this season.