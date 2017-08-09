Matsuyama ‘going backward’ ahead of PGA Championship

High-flying Hideki Matsuyama on Tuesday described his practice round form as going “backward” ahead of the PGA Championship, the final major of the season.

But that could prove to be a good omen as the 25-year-old world No. 3 bids to become the first Japanese male golfer to win a major championship at the event getting under way on Thursday.

“(My form) is going backward, so I want to try hard to get it back up again,” Matsuyama said after his practice round at the Quail Hollow club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Matsuyama confessed on Sunday that he had endured “a terrible warm-up” but nevertheless turned a two-stroke deficit into a five-shot victory at the Bridgestone Invitational.

Matsuyama has had no rest since capturing his fifth PGA Tour title. He moved to North Carolina from Akron, Ohio, on Sunday and was vigorously checking the par-71 course on Monday.

He had a practice round of 18 holes in rainy conditions with compatriot Hideto Tanihara on Tuesday.

“The weather is going to be bad this week (so the ball won’t roll well) and the long holes will continue. I think it is going to be really tough,” said Matsuyama.

Matsuyama’s latest victory has led to the official website of the PGA Tour tipping him to win the PGA Championship.

No Japanese male has come closer to becoming a major champion than Matsuyama, who topped pgatour.com‘s top 20 “power rankings,” which ranked two-time champion Rory McIlroy second and Rickie Fowler, who won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in 2012, third.

“What Hideki did was pretty impressive,” McIlroy said. “He’s playing well and he hits it plenty long to contend around here. His confidence is high coming into this week. I’m pretty sure he’ll be a factor this week.”

Matsuyama has been grouped with four-time major winner Ernie Els of South Africa and Ian Poulter of Britain, and will tee off on the 10th hole at 7:45 a.m.

World No. 2 Jordan Spieth could become the first player to complete a career slam with a victory at the PGA Championship.

Fourth-ranked McIlroy could become only the third player to win five majors before turning 30, joining Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

But McIlroy, missing only the Masters to complete his own career Grand Slam, hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship.

What he has done, however, is win twice at Quail Hollow and lose in a playoff on another occasion.

Spieth backed away from the favorite role, saying, “I’d say Rory is probably the guy to beat.”

Las Vegas oddsmakers agree, giving McIlroy a 7-1 chance with Spieth at 8-1.

Asked what odds he’d give himself, McIlroy cited two wins in eight starts at Quail Hollow — “8-2, decent odds.”

“I’ve won a couple times. I like PGA Championship setups. They are fair,” McIlroy said. “If I’m the favorite, I’m the favorite. I’m happy with that, means I’m playing well.”