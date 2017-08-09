Sale strikes out 13 as BoSox streak hits seven

Working on six days’ rest, Chris Sale followed up his worst start of the season with one of his best.

Sale allowed two hits and struck out 13 in eight innings, helping the Boston Red Sox win their seventh straight game, a 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Last Wednesday, Sale gave up seven runs in five innings against Cleveland.

“To be honest, I was flat-out embarrassed last time I was on a baseball field,” Sale said. “You have some added fuel when you don’t do so well your last time out. I wanted to come back and be good for this one.”

He was more than just good. Sale reached double digits in strikeouts for the 15th time this season, the first time that’s been done since Randy Johnson in 2002.

The win pushed Boston’s AL East lead over the New York Yankees to four games.

Dustin Pedroia, back in the Boston lineup as a DH after a stint on the disabled list, scored the first run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth. A bad throw by Austin Pruitt (6-3) prevented a possible inning-ending double play on Rafael Devers’ chopper to the mound.

It was the only run allowed by Pruitt in his fourth major league start.

The Rays were shut out for the third time in four games. The Brewers held them scoreless on Saturday and Sunday.

“We need to find a way to win when our pitchers do so well,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “The offense is going to get going. We ran into a little buzzsaw against Milwaukee, and Chris Sale is the biggest buzzsaw.”

Sale (14-4) gave up singles to Wilson Ramos in the fifth and Peter Bourjos in the sixth. The Rays did not get a runner to second base until the seventh, when Sale followed a walk to Logan Morrison with a wild pitch.

“Any pitcher can go out and dominate the first couple innings,” said Jackie Bradley Jr., who drove in Boston’s other run with a ninth-inning single. “He was able to do it throughout the game. That’s what makes him a special pitcher.”

Sale, who leads the majors with 229 strikeouts in 23 starts, has struck out at least 12 in all four of his starts against the Rays.

Indians 4, Rockies 1

In Cleveland, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer off Greg Holland with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Corey Kluber and the Indians to the victory.

After Austin Jackson tied it with a two-out bloop RBI single, Gomes connected on the first pitch from Holland (2-3), driving it into the seats in center field to touch off a wild celebration in Progressive Field.

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

In Toronto, Josh Donaldson hit two two-run homers for the Blue Jays, and J.A. Happ won his sixth straight decision against the Yankees.

Donaldson connected twice against CC Sabathia (9-5), who came in with an AL-best 2.29 ERA in 10 road starts. The 2015 AL MVP hit a drive to right-center in the first, and hooked one down the left field line in the third.

White Sox 8, Astros 5

In Chicago, rookie Kevan Smith homered and drove in four runs, and the last-place White Sox stopped a six-game losing streak.

Dallas Keuchel (9-2) allowed a season-high eight runs and 10 hits in four innings for AL-leading Houston. He had a 1.67 ERA when he went on the disabled list for the second time with a neck injury, on June 8. The All-Star left-hander has a 10.50 ERA in three starts since his return.

Angels 3, Orioles 2

In Anaheim, Parker Bridwell, a right-hander the Angels picked up simply for cash in mid-April from Baltimore, came back to haunt his former team in a victory for Los Angeles.

Bridwell (6-1) went seven strong innings, holding the Orioles to one run and six hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. The Angels are 10-1 this season in games started by Bridwell.

Mariners 7, Athletics 6

In Oakland, Leonys Martin homered in the top of the 10th inning as Seattle rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Athletics.

Martin hit a high arcing shot to right off a 2-1 fastball from Josh Smith (2-0) with two outs.

Twins 11, Brewers 4

In Minneapolis, Brian Dozier hit his first career grand slam and Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario each homered twice, powering the Twins to a two-game sweep.

Cardinals 10, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk homered to lead St. Louis to its fourth straight win.

Michael Wacha (9-4) allowed a three-run double to Cheslor Cuthbert but otherwise kept the Royals in check, surrendering six hits over six innings to win for the sixth time in seven decisions.

Pirates 6, Tigers 3

In Pittsburgh, Andrew McCutchen hit his 23rd homer, to lead the Pirates to their fifth win in six games.

Marlins 7, Nationals 3

In Washington, Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his career-high and major league-leading 38th homer of the season and drove in three runs.

Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in four at-bats for the Marlins.

Mets 5, Rangers 4

In New York, rookie Chris Flexen got his first big league win and hit, and the Mets stopped a four-game losing streak.

Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d’Arnaud homered for New York, which led 4-0 after two innings. Cespedes went deep at Citi Field for just the third time this season, his first since June 17. D’Arnaud hit his first at home this year after nine on the road.

Padres 7, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Jose Pirela had four hits and Yangervis Solarte had a homer among his three hits, powering San Diego to the victory.

Phillies 5, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings following his recall from the minors, and the Philadelphia continued its season-long mastery of the Braves.

After Maikel Franco drove in Freddie Galvis with a line-drive single to right field in the fifth inning, Herrera reached down to pull a low pitch from Julio Teheran (7-10) into the restaurant behind the right-field wall.

Giants 6, Cubs 3

In San Francisco, Buster Posey hit a three-run homer in the first that was upheld after review and later stole a base, Ty Blach won his second straight start and the Giants beat the Cubs.

Replay showed Posey’s drive to left-center had just enough to clear the wall and left fielder Jon Jay’s outstretched glove before being caught by a fan.

Cubs reliever Koji Uehara left the game without getting an out in the seventh after beginning the frame with a four-pitch walk and giving up a single with his next pitch. Uehara, who was later charged with a run, was taken out of the game due to neck stiffness.