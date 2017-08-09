Sugita falls to Goffin in Rogers Cup first round

Yuichi Sugita was eliminated 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 by Belgian ninth-seed David Goffin on Tuesday in their men’s singles first-round match at the Rogers Cup.

Sugita, winner of the Antalya Open in July and currently ranked 46th in the world, managed to take the first set off the world No. 13 in the hard-court event at the Aviva Center, but made costly technical mistakes in the next two sets.

Sugita was unable to convert a single break point in the second set, when the best he could do was win the sixth game, while Goffin fired nine aces and capitalized on six of his 13 break-point chances in the 1 hour, 44 minute match.

“There was a big difference in the way we played in key situations,” said Sugita.

“When I tried to be aggressive I made mistakes. It could’ve turned out differently if I had been able to improve my focus when attacking. That’s what separates me from the world’s top players,” he said.

Japanese compatriot and fifth-seed Kei Nishikori will face Gael Monfils of France in his opening second-round match on Wednesday.

Elsewhere at the Rogers Cup, Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov saved four match points en route to a three-set victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The 18-year-old trailed 4-6 in the second-set tiebreaker but saved all four match points he faced to force a third set.

“I don’t remember all of them. Honestly, it’s a little bit of a blur,” Shapovalov said.

“I remember one of them, he passed me. I hit a pretty tough volley. It was a pretty long point there. On one of them, I remember I was pretty far back. I went for a backhand down the line, which was pretty good. I wasn’t holding back.

“I just told myself, he’s got to win it from me, I’m not going to give it to him. I think I did a good job to stay tough out there.”

Shapovalov broke Brazil’s Dutra Silva in the seventh game of the third and went on to close out a 4-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 victory.

“It’s matches like this I live for and that I play for,” said Shapovalov, who earned a second-round meeting with former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

With old-guard stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer taking a day off — 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer to celebrate his 36th birthday — Shapovalov was one of a wealth of young talents to shine.

South Korean 21-year-old Chung Hyeon withstood 16 aces to beat 2014 semifinalist Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3).

After the third set went to the tiebreaker without a break of serve, the 56th-ranked Chung built a 4-2 advantage and went on to secure the victory in 2 hours, 16 minutes.

Croatian 20-year-old Borna Coric breezed past Russian lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with top-seeded Nadal.