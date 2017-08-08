Nadal guns for No. 1

Rafael Nadal says he will focus on the foes in front of him at the ATP Montreal Masters this week, and not on his chance to return to No. 1 in the world.

A semifinal run in Montreal would see the Spaniard supplant Britain’s Andy Murray atop the rankings.

“I don’t even think about that now,” Nadal said of No. 1. “I’m trying to have the right preparation now and that’s it.

“I’m going to keep trying to play the way I did in the first part of the season, so if I’m able to make that happen, I hope to have a chance to do well.”

The top seed is expected to open his campaign for a fourth Canadian title on Wednesday with a second-round meeting against either Croatian Borna Coric or Russian lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny.