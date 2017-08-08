Mourinho eyes Bale

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sent a message in the direction of UEFA Super Cup opponents Real Madrid by declaring his readiness to bring Gareth Bale to Old Trafford.

Speaking to reporters in the Macedonian capital of Skopje on Monday, Mourinho said he would wait to see what Bale’s role in Tuesday’s match was before deciding whether the Welshman was worth pursuing.

“If he plays tomorrow it is because he is in the plans of the coach and the club, and it is in his own plans and ambitions to stay there. Then I won’t even think about it,” said Mourinho of the 28-year-old.