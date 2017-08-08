Bills sign Boldin

The Buffalo Bills signed free agent Anquan Boldin on Monday in a move that adds an established veteran presence to a mostly young and untested group of receivers.

Boldin arrived at the Bills training camp facility in suburban Rochester, New York, to sign the contract, and is scheduled to begin practicing Tuesday. The Bills were actively recruiting Boldin for the past month, including having the 14-year veteran visit their headquarters two weeks ago.

The 36-year-old receiver showed he’s still capable of making an impact after spending last season with Detroit, where he had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.

Boldin’s 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards rank third among players since breaking into the NFL in 2003, when he was drafted in the second round by Arizona. He played seven seasons with the Cardinals and also had two three-year stints in Baltimore and San Francisco.