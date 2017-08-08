Trout gets 1,000th career hit for Angels in loss

Mike Trout delivered his 1,000th career hit with a cracking double down the line. Two innings later, he homered on his birthday for the fourth time in his six big league seasons.

Moments after that, Manny Machado made sure Trout’s birthday gifts didn’t include a victory.

Trout reached another milestone and hit another homer on his 26th birthday, but Machado hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

“A lot of good things happened tonight,” manager Buck Showalter said after Baltimore got back to .500 for the first time since June 29. “Everybody got to see a 1,000th hit, and we won the game, so it’s another milestone.”

Trout doubled in the fourth inning to become the 11th player with 1,000 hits in an Angels uniform. The two-time AL MVP then tied it in the sixth, sending his 23rd homer of the season high off the left-field pole.

“It means a lot,” Trout said. “A lot of milestones with hits. You see (Adrian) Beltre, he just hit his 3,000th. Pretty incredible. I felt pretty good. I just wanted to get it over with. A lot of people talking about it.”

But Machado connected moments later against J.C. Ramirez (10-10) for his fifth career grand slam.

Dylan Bundy (11-8) recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts while pitching seven innings of five-hit ball for the Orioles.

Every player from both clubs took the field before the game for a moment of silence and a poignant video tribute to Don Baylor, who died of cancer Monday. Baylor played six seasons for each club, enjoying most of his best playing days in these uniforms — including his 1979 MVP season with the then-California Angels. Baylor was Angels manager Mike Scioscia’s hitting coach in 2014 and 2015.

“He was an incredible human being,” Scioscia said. Cubs 5, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Javier Baez hit an inside-the-park homer to back Jake Arrieta’s 11th win in the champion Cubs’ first visit since eliminating the Giants in the NLDS last season. Nationals 3, Marlins 2

In Washington, Max Scherzer pitched seven sharp innings for the Nationals in his first start since he was sidelined by neck spasms.

Bryce Harper homered for Washington, and pinch hitter Adam Lind singled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning.

Ichiro Suzuki pinch hit for the Marlins and drew a walk.

Cardinals 11, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in St. Louis’ six-run fourth inning, and the Cardinals earned their third consecutive victory. Twins 5, Brewers 4

In Minneapolis, Eddie Rosario doubled home the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the winning run for Minnesota on a balk. Pirates 3, Tigers 0

In Pittsburgh, Trevor Williams pitched seven crisp innings, leading the Pirates to the win. Reds 11, Padres 3

In Cincinnati, Joey Votto homered for the third straight game and pulled into a tie with Ted Kluszewski on the Reds’ career list.