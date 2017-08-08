Former MVP Baylor dead at 68

Wherever he went, Don Baylor left his mark on baseball. He was an MVP and Manager of the Year, respected as a powerful slugger, punishing runner and commanding presence in any clubhouse.

And during nearly a half-century as a pro, baseball left its mark on him. Lots of them, in fact. When Baylor retired, he’d been plunked more than anyone in major league history.

Baylor was hit by fastballs, sliders and a bunch of pitches 267 times in his career. Baylor set the modern-day record in 1987 while playing for Boston, on the day he turned 38. After the game, the Red Sox gave him the souvenir ball.

“I can think of other ways to get a birthday present,” Baylor said.

Baylor, the bruiser who also held the bruise record for almost three decades, died Monday of cancer. He was 68.

His family said in a statement that Baylor died in his hometown of Austin, Texas, after a 14-year battle with multiple myeloma.

“One of the nicest men I’ve known unless you were a middle infielder on a DP,” former Baltimore teammate and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer tweeted.

Baylor won the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels, playing all 162 games and leading the majors with career bests of 139 RBIs and 120 runs. His 36 home runs were also his most.

Baylor later became the first manager of the Colorado Rockies, guiding them to his only playoff appearance as a skipper in the franchise’s third season in 1995 and being honored for that accomplishment.

Just three others have won MVP and Manager of the Year awards — Frank Robinson, Joe Torre and Kirk Gibson.

It was the great Robinson who helped give Baylor a nickname that stuck forever.

Baylor was a 20-year-old rookie in 1970 on a team that eventually won the World Series when he was asked about trying to break into the Orioles’ loaded outfield. Brash beyond his years, Baylor said he wasn’t too worried, that once he got into one of his grooves, things would be OK.

Robinson saw that quote in a newspaper and, playfully in his role as judge of the club’s Kangaroo Court, made sure to read it aloud in the Baltimore locker room.

With that, “Groove” was born.

Baylor had a chance to go to Texas, too. He was a second-round pick by Baltimore in 1967 and chose baseball over a chance to be the first black football player at Texas. Two years later, the Longhorns became the last all-white team to win a national championship.

“He was a tough man, and he didn’t have to tell you he was tough,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said of his first big league skipper.

Burly in later years, Baylor was also known for speed as a younger player, including a career-high 52 steals with Oakland in 1976. He finished with 285 steals.

In his final three seasons, Baylor went to three straight World Series from 1986-88, winning the title and hitting one of his four postseason homers in Minnesota’s seven-game victory against St. Louis in 1987.

“Don used power and speed to earn American League MVP honors with the Angels in 1979 and contributed to three straight pennant winners in a great 19-year major league career,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“Throughout stints with 14 different major league teams as a player, coach or manager, Don’s reputation as a gentleman always preceded him,” he said.

Mostly a designated hitter, but also an outfielder and first baseman, Baylor had at least 20 homers in three straight seasons for the Yankees before hitting 31 for the Red Sox in 1986. He was a career .260 hitter with 338 homers and 1,276 RBIs. Baylor’s HBP record was later broken by Craig Biggio.