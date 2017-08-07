Aoki homers, but former team has last laugh

Norichika Aoki hit a two-run homer against his former team Sunday for his first hit since being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays six days previously, but the visitors suffered a 7-6 walkoff defeat to the Houston Astros.

With Toronto down 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Aoki, who made his first start as a Blue Jay in his return to Minute Maid Park and had struck out in his first two at-bats, connected off Astros starter Mike Fiers to turn the game around and spark a four-run seventh.

“I got my first hit since I moved to Toronto and it was a home run so I’m really happy about that,” said Aoki.

“I made perfect contact but I didn’t think it would go over the wall. This homer helped me feel like a part of the team. It starts from here.”

But the Blue Jays’ celebratory mood evaporated when the Astros scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth after Houston right fielder Josh Reddick was ejected for protesting a called third strike to umpire Rob Drake.

Alex Bregman hit a two-out, two-run triple off Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna (3-3) to tie the game at 6-6 and set the stage for Juan Centeno, who singled home the winning run, also off Osuna.

Francis Martes (4-1), who got the last five outs for Houston, earned the win.

Yankees 8, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Luis Severino overpowered the Indians’ lineup into the seventh inning, Jacoby Ellsbury hit a three-run triple and rookie Aaron Judge hammered a three-run homer.

Red Sox 6, White Sox 3

In Boston, Chris Young hit two homers, including a tiebreaking three-run shot after the batter in front was walked intentionally, to lift the Red Sox to a win over the White Sox.

Orioles 12, Tigers 3

In Baltimore, Jonathan Schoop, Chris Davis and Trey Mancini homered in succession during a four-run first inning that sent the Orioles past Detroit.

Twins 6, Rangers 5

In Minneapolis, Max Kepler, Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario homered to help the Twins dig out of a five-run hole and beat Texas.

Athletics 11, Angels 10

In Anaheim, Bruce Maxwell’s two-run single completed a dramatic five-run, two-out comeback in the eighth inning.

Mariners 8, Royals 7 (1st)

Royals 9, Mariners 1 (2nd)

In Kansas City, rookie Jakob Junis pitched eight sharp innings and the Royals beat the Seattle to split their doubleheader.

Nelson Cruz homered twice and drove in four runs as the Mariners held off Kansas City.

Rays 2, Brewers 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Steven Souza Jr. homered off Milwaukee reliever Jacob Barnes to lead off the ninth inning.

Nationals 9, Cubs 4

In Chicago, Matt Wieters hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Carl Edwards Jr. in Washington’s five-run eighth inning.

Bryce Harper started the winning rally with a one-out infield single against Mike Montgomery. Ryan Zimmerman doubled against Edwards and Daniel Murphy was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Washington then grabbed control in a span of two pitches. Edwards (3-3) hit Anthony Rendon, tying it at 4, and Wieters followed with a drive over the wall in center for his third career grand slam.

Dodgers 8, Mets 0

In New York, Justin Turner’s caught stealing turned into a two-out stolen base when a video review determined he reached around Amed Rosario to evade the rookie shortstop’s tag, sparking a three-run first inning that propelled record-setting Los Angeles to its first season sweep of New York.

Cardinals 13, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, Jose Martinez hit his first grand slam during the Cardinals’ nine-run fourth inning, and St. Louis overcame Adam Wainwright’s rough return from the disabled list.

Marlins 4, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Jose Urena pitched six strong innings, Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and Miami avoided a three-game sweep.

Reliever Junichi Tazawa worked a scoreless eighth for the Marlins.

Pirates 5, Padres 4 (12)

In Pittsburgh, Sean Rodriquez homered in the 12th inning to give the Pirates a win over the San Diego.

Phillies 3, Rockies 2

In Denver, Cameron Rupp hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Phillies rallied to beat the Rockies.

Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

In San Francisco, Jeff Samardzija pitched into the seventh inning to win his third consecutive start and the Giants beat the Diamondbacks.