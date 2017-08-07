Lochte sets U.S. Open meet record in 200 IM

Ryan Lochte had a surprising reaction to his latest record-setting performance.

“A little disappointed,” he said after breaking Michael Phelps’ meet record in the finals of the 200-meter individual medley Sunday at the U.S. Open.

Lochte’s time of 1 minute, 59.24 seconds bettered Phelps’ mark of 1:59.26 set on Nov. 30, 2006. British swimmer Xavier Mohammed placed second in 2:00.47, and Sam Stewart was third in 2:01.51.

“Whether I broke a world record or not, I always feel like I could go faster. No matter what the time was tonight, I knew I could go faster,” Lochte said. “Overall, that was just not a good race.”

Lochte, who set the 200 IM world and American record (1:54:00) on July 28, 2011, started well and was second at the first turn. After the second turn, the only question was how much Lochte would win by.

Yet, he was self-critical of his performance.

“The first part of the fly I felt fine and then I don’t know what happened,” Lochte said. “I think I tried too hard and it just backfired on me.”