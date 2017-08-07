Kim wins Women’s British Open, Suzuki finishes 14th

South Korea’s Kim In-kyung held on to win the Women’s British Open for her first major title on Sunday, while Ai Suzuki was the best-finishing Japanese at 14th.

With nine pars on the home stretch, the 29-year-old Kim, who had a comfortable six-stroke lead heading into the final round at Kingsbarns Links, held off a late charge from Britain’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Kim closed with a 71 for an 18-under 270 four-day total, two shots clear of the Briton who shot an equal tournament-best 64 on Sunday.

Suzuki’s 70 on the tournament’s final day included three birdies and one bogey, her 9-under total good enough to secure her a spot in the tournament for next year. Players who place inside the top 15 automatically qualify.

“I wanted to do better, but I played a decent four rounds of golf,” said Suzuki, who sits in 37th on the world golf rankings and said her goal is to top the Japan LPGA Tour money list.

“I didn’t think that I’d do this well. I felt myself improve drastically. I hope to take this experience onto the Japan tour and do well going forward.”

Of the other Japanese players, Fumika Kawagishi finished 7-under for a share of 23rd place and Ayako Uehara finished even-par for 63rd. Harukyo Nomura was 69th at 1-over and Yukari Nishiyama was 75th at 5-over. Former world No. 1 Ai Miyazato missed the cut.