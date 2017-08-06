Kenya’s Kirui claims gold in men’s marathon

Geoffrey Kirui gave Kenya a record fifth men’s marathon title at the world championships on Sunday, winning a seesaw race with Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia that finished on London’s famed Tower Bridge.

Kirui had to come from behind to pass Tola in the final quarter of the race. And once he got through the winding streets of London, Kirui found the way clear for a victorious run along the River Thames over the last kilometers.

Kirui won in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 27 seconds, creating such a gap over Tola that he had time to slap the outstretched hands of fans in the finishing straight before crossing the line. Tola weakened at the end and just held off bronze medalist Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania at the end.

Tola first shook off Kirui about three-quarters through the race but overestimated his strength. Slowly, the Kenyan came back and took over the lead by the 35-km mark.

Kirui, who won the Boston Marathon in April, got his nation its first men’s marathon title since 2011.

In the Olympic Stadium, the heptathlon was nearing its finale with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam in a strong position. She regained the lead with only two events left when she won the long jump with a leap of 6.57 meters.

Overnight leader Carolin Schaefer jumped only 6.20.

The javelin and 800 meters still remain later Sunday.

Other finals on Sunday are the women’s marathon, 100 meters and pole vault, and the men’s shot put.