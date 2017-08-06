Dragons pitcher Iwase sets new record with 950th career game

Career saves leader Hitoki Iwase stepped into the record books on Sunday when he closed out the Chunichi Dragons’ 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Yomiuri Giants.

Pitching in his 950th career game, the lefty surpassed the Nippon Professional Baseball record held by former Hankyu Braves ace and Hall of Famer Tetsuya Yoneda. The save, Iwase’s second of the season, extended his NPB record to 404.

The 42-year-old Iwase came on in the ninth and overcame a one-out walk and a single with the help of a base-running blunder by the Giants.

When Hayato Sakamoto’s fly to center was caught for the second out, pinch runner Shinnosuke Shigenobu failed to retouch second en route back to first. The Dragons appealed, the umpires agreed and the game was over.

The Dragons opened the scoring in the third on doubles by Yohei Oshima and Nobumasa Fukuda, but the Giants came back in a four-run fourth thanks to some poor infield play by Chunichi.

A Shuichi Murata single and a Hisayoshi Chono double set the table. An error by first baseman Dayan Viciedo brought in one run. Catcher Seiji Kobayashi squeezed in a run but was safe on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Casey McGehee singled in two runs.

The Dragons tied it in the fifth, when Atsushi Fujii homered with Alex Guerrero and Fukuda on board, and took the lead against star reliever Scott Mathieson in the eighth. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Mathieson missed with a high 0-1 fastball and rookie Yota Kyoda lined it just over the right-hander’s glove into center for an RBI single.

Tigers 6, Swallows 5

At Kyocera Dome Osaka, Shunsuke Fujikawa went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, while Hayata Ito’s three-run, pinch-hit home run overturned a one-run deficit as Hanshin came from behind to complete a three-game sweep of Tokyo Yakult.

The Swallows, who have won six CL pennants since 1992, fell 30 games below .500 for the first time since the end of the 1982 season.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Buffaloes 5, Fighters 2

At Sapporo Dome, Yuki Nishi (5-5) allowed two runs over seven innings, Chris Marrero opened the scoring with his eighth home run, a two-run, third-inning shot, and Orix held off Hokkaido Nippon Ham.