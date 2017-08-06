Suzuki 10 shots off lead at Women’s British Open

Ai Suzuki carded a 3-under 69 to sit 10 strokes off the lead after the third round of the Women’s British Open on Saturday.

Suzuki started out the day with a bogey at the par-3 first hole, but made up for it with six birdies against two more bogeys. She finished the round at St. Andrews with a total of 7-under 209 in a tie for 13th place.

South Korea’s Kim In-kyung kept her lead from the previous day by shooting a 66 for a 17-under-199. Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn and American Georgia Hall were tied for second at 11-under 205.

“I wasn’t sure how things would go after the first bogey, but I was able to recover from it well,” said Suzuki. “I didn’t think that I would be able to finish the round in the 60s.”

Among other Japanese, Ayako Uehara carded a 71 in a tie for 31st place, and Fumika Kawagishi a 72 for 59th. Harukyo Nomura, who began the day in 21st, had a 78 with a birdie against seven bogies to drop to 72nd, while Yukari Nishiyama was a stroke further back in 76th place.

Former world No. 1 Ai Miyazato, who is retiring at the end of the season, missed the cut on Friday after finishing the second day with a 36-hole total of 2-over 146.