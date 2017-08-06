Sekine leaving Urawa for German second division

Midfielder Takahiro Sekine will soon be plying his trade in Germany, his J. League first-division team Urawa Reds announced Sunday.

Following an agreement between Reds and German second-division side FC Ingolstadt, the 22-year-old Sekine will depart for Germany on Thursday to have a physical. A native of Saitama Prefecture, Sekine is a product of Reds’ youth team.

“I feel this is a chance for me to develop as a player, and I’ve decided to accept this new challenge,” Sekine said in a statement released by Reds.

Sekine has three goals in his 21 games for Reds this season.