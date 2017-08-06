Matsuyama trails leaders by two shots at Bridgestone

Hideki Matsuyama shot his second-straight 3-under-par 67 to sit two shots behind co-leaders Zach Johnson and Thomas Pieters on Saturday with one round to go in the Bridgestone Invitational.

Matsuyama, ranked No. 3 in the world, started three shots back of overnight leader Jimmy Walker of the United States and carded five birdies against two bogeys. He finished the day with a three-round total of 7-under 203 in fourth place at Firestone Country Club.

American Johnson and Belgian Pieters were at 9-under, followed by Australian Scott Hend one shot back. Walker dropped to a six-way tie for 10th place after a dismal 74 gave him a 54-hole total of 3-under 207.

Matsuyama picked up three birdies on the front nine and bogeyed the first two holes after the turn but offset them with two more birdies on his way back to the clubhouse.

“I’m not nailing my shots all that much but I’m getting more that feel good and they created more opportunities for me. My shots are going pretty straight, too,” the 25-year-old said.

“If I can tackle the game slowly like I’ve been doing all three days, then I think the competition will become interesting,” Matsuyama said, looking ahead to Sunday’s final round.

“The desire to win will be there, so I’m probably going to want to just aim for the pin. Maybe that’s a good thing but my skills aren’t all there yet. So it’s a matter of how well I can control that urge,” he said.

Johnson hasn’t won since he captured his second major at St. Andrews, and he’s just now starting to find some form with his short game. Pieters is a three-time winner on the European Tour who showed his awesome potential at the Ryder Cup last year, and now has his best chance to win in the U.S.