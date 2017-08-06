Dodgers recover to keep run going

Early on, everything went wrong for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They gave up three home runs in the first inning, and were held without a hit until the fifth.

And then that big blue machine came storming back.

Yasiel Puig hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and the resilient Dodgers went deep five times, rallying past the New York Mets 7-4 on Saturday to extend their incredible surge.

Chris Taylor, Justin Turner, Corey Seager and rookie Cody Bellinger also connected for the Dodgers, who are 43-7 since June 7. That’s the best 50-game run by a big league team since the 1912 New York Giants compiled the same mark from May 14 to July 3.

“Got ’em,” Turner said with a smile through his bushy red beard. “It’s definitely something that down the road is going to be cool to talk about for a long time.”

Los Angeles has won all but one of its last 13 games, upping the top record in the majors to an astounding 78-32. That puts the thundering Dodgers at 46 games above .500 for the first time since they were 98-51 on Sept. 15, 1962.

That team — led by Don Drysdale, Sandy Koufax and NL MVP Maury Wills — didn’t even win the pennant after dropping a best-of-three playoff to rival San Francisco. This year’s Dodgers are looking to end a World Series drought that dates to the franchise’s last championship in 1988.

“It’s a wave that we’re riding,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I know our players and they realize that we haven’t done anything yet.”

Said Turner: “Everyone knows what the goal is. Everyone knows what we’re trying to do.”

Cubs 7, Nationals 4

In Chicago, Willson Contreras homered and drove in three runs.

Yankees 2, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Brett Gardner and Ronald Torreyes made sensational defensive plays in the ninth inning to save Aroldis Chapman from another late-inning meltdown.

Red Sox 4, White Sox 1

In Boston, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two-run homers, and Drew Pomeranz won a career-best fifth straight decision.

Orioles 5, Tigers 2

In Baltimore, Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning.

Brewers 3, Rays 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Zach Davies gave up one hit in seven innings and Milwaukee remained a half-game behind NL Central-leading Chicago.

Blue Jays 4, Astros 3 (10)

In Houston, Ryan Goins hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning.

Rangers 4, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Cole Hamels threw the 16th complete game of his career — his first in nearly two years.

Padres 5, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, rookie Dinelson Lamet allowed just one hit in 5⅔ innings.

Braves 7, Marlins 2

In Atlanta, Mike Foltzynewicz had a career-high 11 strikeouts.

Ichiro Suzuki went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance for the Marlins.

Cardinals 4, Reds 1

In Cincinnati, Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto’s first-inning home run to win his fourth straight start.

Athletics 5, Angels 0

In Anaheim, rookie Paul Blackburn allowed five hits in 6⅔ innings.

Rockies 8, Phillies 5

In Denver, Jon Gray pitched seven innings of one-run ball.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4 (10)

In San Francisco, Denard Span scored on Jarrett Parker’s two-out infield single in the 10th.

Mariners at Royals — ppd.