Sugano, home runs help Giants overwhelm Dragons

The Yomiuri Giants belted three home runs for the sixth straight game and Tomoyuki Sugano went eight innings as the Kyojin clobbered the Chunichi Dragons 8-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Before 43,599 at Tokyo Dome, offseason free-agent acquisition Daikan Yoh hit his fourth homer in three games, a three-run shot in the fourth that put the game out of reach.

Sugano (12-4) surrendered seven hits and a walk, while striking out 12. After a 1-2-3 first inning, he allowed the visiting Dragons to get on the board in the second, Dayan Viciedo singling and scoring on Atsushi Fujii’s two-out double.

“I’ve been able to stay in good condition this whole season,” said Sugano, whose victory snapped a two-game losing streak.

“(Whether we’re playing well or not) the things I need to do don’t change. But I did want to do whatever I could to turn things around for us.”

The Giants tied it in the bottom of the inning on Hisayoshi Chono’s 11th home run of the year, off second-year lefty Shinnosuke Ogasawara.

Ogasawara (2-6) was rocked for eight runs in 3⅓ innings. He gave up seven hits and three walks, while striking out two. His game fell apart in the third, when he walked Yoh with one out. Casey McGehee singled and Hayato Sakamoto doubled in a run to break the tie before Shinnosuke Abe cleared the bases with his 13th homer of the season.

Yoh completed the home run hat-trick in the fourth with his eighth home run as a Giant.

“Moving to the Giants has been a good thing,” said Yoh, whose previous home park was Sapporo Dome, where home runs are scarce.

Tigers 4, Swallows 0

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, five relievers completed a three-hit shutout after starter Takumi Akiyama left the mound in the third inning. Kosuke Fukudome homered in the first, drew two walks and scored on Jason Rogers’ two-run, fifth-inning double as Hanshin blanked Tokyo Yakult for the second straight day.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Buffaloes 6, Fighters 4

At Sapporo Dome, a day after signing a three-year contract extension, Stefen Romero’s 20th home run, a seventh-inning, two-run shot, broke a 4-4 tie as Orix came from behind to beat Hokkaido Nippon Ham.