Matsuyama stays in contention at Bridgestone Invitational

World No. 3 Hideki Matsuyama shot a 3-under-par 67 on Friday to close within three shots of the lead after the second round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Matsuyama nailed four birdies against a lone bogey at the par-70 Firestone Country Club to finish the day in a tie for third place at 4-under 136, three strokes behind American leader Jimmy Walker, who shot a 65.

Matsuyama parred his first seven holes before picking up his first birdie of the day at the par-4 eighth hole.

The 25-year-old suffered his only blip of the day with a bogey at the 10th, but he quickly regrouped with birdies at Nos. 12, 14 and 17 to stay firmly in title contention heading into the weekend rounds.

“My driver shots are getting a little better, I guess,” said Matsuyama. “But I am not hitting my other shots the way I would like to. Hopefully that will improve a little.

“Just as I have these past two days I am going to play without any expectations (in the final two rounds).”

Elsewhere for Japan, Satoshi Kodaira was at 4 over in a tie for 52nd, while Hideto Tanihara was another shot back tied for 62nd.

The second round was delayed more than once because of storms but all of the players were able to finish their rounds.