Surgery an option for QB Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill sat in the team cafeteria Friday, his left leg in a brace and propped on a chair as he watched practice from afar with a sullen stare.

He has again been demoted to the role of spectator.

Knee surgery is an option for the Miami Dolphins quarterback, although it’s possible an operation can be avoided, coach Adam Gase said. Even then Tannehill is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his knee, reinjured it in practice Thursday.