Nishikori survives, makes semis

Top 10 rivals Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev advanced to a semifinal showdown at the Citi Open on Friday while second-ranked Simona Halep retired with heat fatigue.

Ninth-ranked Nishikori, the 2015 champion on the Washington hard courts, saved three match points in a tension-packed second set before rallying to beat 225th-ranked American 20-year-old Tommy Paul 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 after 2 hours and 40 minutes.

“It was a great battle,” Nishikori said. “He almost had it. Happy to win.”

Zverev, a 20-year-old German seeking his fourth ATP title of the year and ranked a career-high eighth, took only 57 minutes to eliminate Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4.

“I felt so good from the start,” Zverev said. “It was a great match for me. It’s just all coming together now.”

It will be the first career meeting between Nishikori and Zverev.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a tough match,” Nishikori said. He has been playing really well.”

“Kei has been in the top 10 for a long time now,” Zverev said. “He’s going to be a tough test on the hard courts.”

Saturday’s other semifinal sends eighth seed Jack Sock — a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Canadian third seed Milos Raonic — against South African 15th seed Kevin Anderson, who blasted 21 aces to defeat 200th-ranked Indian qualifier Yuki Bhambri 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, after ousting top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday.

“I definitely have the belief in myself that I’m able to win this tournament,” Anderson said. “If I play my best tennis I have a chance to do very well.”

A day after complaining that severe heat left her feeling “a bit dead,” French Open runner-up Halep quit her quarterfinal match in even more scorching conditions, allowing Russian seventh seed Ekaterina Makarova to advance 2-6, 6-3, 1-0.

“It was just the heat. I felt a little bit sick and I couldn’t continue,” Halep said. “I had a headache and I felt sick.”

Nishikori’s second-set drama intensified when Paul, in only his sixth career ATP main draw, hit a cross-court winner for an 8-7 tie-breaker edge. But Paul followed with a wide forehand, a backhand beyond the baseline and a miss-hit, handing Nishikori the set after 73 grueling minutes.

“For sure he got a little bit tight,” said Nishikori. “But those points I played good points. I didn’t make any unforced errors. Very focused. Experience worked well for me.”

Meanwhile, defending U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka pulled out of the tournament Friday because of an injured knee, saying he decided to undergo a “medical intervention” and sit out the rest of 2017.

He did not provide any specifics about the injury or treatment.

“This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years,” Wawrinka said in a statement.