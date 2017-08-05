Farah takes gold in 10,000

With the same aura, bravado and even the lackluster start, Usain Bolt stuck to tradition Friday in his farewell championships.

The Jamaican great revved up the crowd at the Olympic Stadium and then coasted to victory in his first-round heat in the 100-meter dash.

“It was brilliant,” Bolt said, referring to the incredible crowd support. “They come out in their numbers.”

In a rare occurrence, though, Bolt was upstaged in the noise department when local great Mo Farah recovered from a stumble with 300 meters to go and won gold in the 10,000 meters — his 10th straight global long-distance title going back to 2011.

The British runner, also running on the track in his final major championships, showed the Jamaican how to win gold before saying goodbye.

Bolt is set to retire after the 4×100-meter relay next weekend. Farah still has the 5,000 next week before heading for the road and the marathon.

After winning three gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, Bolt walked back into great memories when he lined up for his 100 heat. He was sluggish out of the blocks, but his massive stride easily made up the deficit. From the 70-meter mark, it was easy.

In Lane 7, he glanced left as he neared the finish and saw all was good — no one close. Bolt crossed the line in a slow 10.07 seconds, making sure he finished first as he slowed down at the end.

James Dasaolu of Britain was .06 seconds back.

Justin Gatlin didn’t fare that well with the crowd. The American was widely booed for his past doping conviction. But still the biggest threat to Bolt, he easily won his heat in 10.05 seconds.

In the first major surprise of the world championships, Olympic champion Jeff Henderson failed to reach Saturday’s final in the long jump.

Following a mediocre first attempt and a foul, the American could only manage 7.84 meters, which was not enough to get him among the top dozen qualifiers. Shaking his head and applauding the fans, he is out of the competition.