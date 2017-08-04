Orix signs Romero to three-year extension

The Orix Buffaloes have signed American outfielder Stefen Romero to a new three-year contract effective from next season, the Pacific League club announced Friday.

The new deal carries an annual salary of $2.5 million, plus performance related bonuses.

Romero joined the Buffaloes in November after three big league seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old from Tucson, Arizona was out for around a month after hurting his left knee in late April but is batting .300 with 19 home runs and 45 RBIs in 63 games this season.

“We rated his overall ability and recognize that we need him to be part of the team next season,” said Buffaloes director Hiroyuki Nagamura.