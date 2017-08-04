Wie sets course record at Women’s British Open; Miyazato eight shots back

Michelle Wie shot a course record 8-under 64 to top the leaderboard after the first round of the Women’s British Open on Thursday.

While the 27-year-old American jumped to a fast start, Ai Miyazato could only muster two birdies at the Kingsbarns Golf Links and faces an eight-shot deficit heading into the second round.

Wie made nine birdies, the sole blemish on her card coming at the par-5 No. 2. Wie is one stroke ahead of South Korea’s Kim In-kyung and two strokes ahead of American Lindy Duncan.

Both of Miyazato’s birdies in Nos. 8 and 13 came after the retiring 32-year-old struck quality iron shots that landed near the pin. She also had a pair of bogeys that left her at even par.

“I wish I’d made more birdies but I made few mistakes. I was able to play my golf,” said Miyazato.

“I didn’t lose my focus. I was able to do what I have to, and I’m emotionally okay. A lot depends on the weather at the Links, but I still have a chance. I’ll hang in there,” she said when asked whether her father’s hospitalization affected her game.

Miyazato’s father Masaru collapsed on the course on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital, where he has been undergoing tests.

Yukari Nishiyama and Ayako Uehara both had three birdies and a bogey in a round of 70 to grab a share of 33rd. Ai Suzuki and Harukyo Nomura shot 71s.