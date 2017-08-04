Japan falls against U.S. to finish winless at inaugural Tournament of Nations

Former women’s world champion Japan finished the Tournament of Nations without a win after being crushed 3-0 by the United States Thursday in the final match of the competition.

Japan managed just one point from the four-team inaugural tournament, having drawn 1-1 with Brazil in its opening match before defeats to Australia and the reigning world champion U.S.

Australia beat Brazil 6-1 before the U.S.-Japan match to win the tournament with a perfect 3-0 record. The Americans had two wins and a loss while Brazil had the same record as Japan.

Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring for the United States with a well-taken goal in the 12th minute at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

The Japanese were unable to find a way back and Mallory Pugh and Alex Morgan added goals for the U.S. in the second half to put the game to bed.

Japan beat the United States on penalties to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time at the 2011 tournament in Germany, but the Americans got revenge in the 2015 final in Canada.