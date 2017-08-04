Thirteen-time motorbike world champ Nieto dies at 70

Former motorbike world champion Angel Nieto has died after sustaining a head injury in a quadbike accident last week. He was 70.

His son, Galete Nieto, confirmed his father had passed away on Thursday in comments shown on Spanish national television.

“We are all sad. He was a great father, a great friend, and a very good athlete,” Galete Nieto said.

Angel Nieto was being treated in the Policlinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario hospital on the Spanish island of Ibiza. Earlier in the day, the hospital had said he was in “very critical condition.”

Nieto, who was injured while riding a quadbike on July 26, won 13 world motorbike championships between 1969 and 1984.

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy shared their condolences on social media, while several riders joined in the outpouring of grief.

Current MotoGP champion Marc Marquez wrote “Thanks for all you have taught us! Rest in peace maestro!”