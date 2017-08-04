Goodell tells Denver fans Kaepernick isn’t being blackballed

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says teams aren’t blackballing Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem last year.

“No, teams make decisions (based) on what’s in the best interest of their team . . . and they make those decisions individually,” Goodell said Thursday following his appearance at a forum with about 200 fans at the Denver Broncos’ indoor practice facility.

Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract with the 49ers on March 3, has drawn interest from Seattle and Baltimore but remains unemployed a year after throwing for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games. Several teams have signed lesser backups without giving Kaepernick a call.

Goodell demurred when asked if he thought Kaepernick should be in the league based strictly on his talent.

“There are other people who make those evaluations and that’s a decision that those teams all make individually,” Goodell said. “It’s not one that I would make as a commissioner.”

Kaepernick drew significant backlash last year after kneeling during the national anthem and saying he could not show pride in a flag of a country that he believes oppresses blacks and other minorities.

During the forum, one fan suggested Kaepernick’s prolonged protest was the reason for the decline in the NFL’s television ratings last year.

Goodell responded by saying TV ratings are down across sports and entertainment because of changing viewership patterns and methods. He also said he encourages players to be “active in their communities because I think they are leaders in their communities, I think they have a voice and they should express it. And I think it’s important for them to do it responsibly.”

Goodell used Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall as a good example.

Marshall, who was a teammate of Kaepernick’s at Nevada, knelt for seven games then ended his protest after Denver police changed their use-of-force policy.

Cowboys down Cards at HOF

With no stars and few starters on the field Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys edged the Arizona Cardinals 20-18 in the Hall of Fame game.

At least the turf held up — unlike a year ago, when the game was canceled for safety reasons. The new field passed NFL operations directors’ approval, and the footing was steady.

Rookie Sam Irwin-Hill, unlikely to beat out Dallas veteran Dan Bailey for the placekicking job, made field goals of 23 and 43 yards, the latter providing the winning points in the fourth quarter.

The opening half featured a handful of big plays, with Arizona’s third-string quarterback, Blaine Gabbert, consistently finding open receivers down the middle.

“There were a couple specific plays by the defense on those first couple of drives,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Blown assignments on a big third-down conversion, and it wasn’t physical enough. It wasn’t aggressive enough.”

Dallas’ Kellen Moore, who missed last season with an ankle injury, had some success passing down the sidelines, but his second-quarter interception by Brandon Williams in the end zone ruined a drive.

With the likes of Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson, Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu sitting it out, Arizona could be pleased with the work of backup running backs Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington, who both scored on short runs.