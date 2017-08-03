Ravens deny owner against Kaepernick

Baltimore Ravens officials denied Wednesday a report that owner Steve Bisciotti was blocking the signing of quarterback Colin Kaepernick over fears of a backlash from supporters.

But the team also admitted it is speaking with sponsors, advertisers and former players as it weighs the decision to possibly sign the controversial free agent.

Kaepernick became a flashpoint last season when he kneeled during the pre-game playing of the national anthem in a bid to bring attention to civil rights issues, a move that followed several controversial shooting of black men by white police officers across the nation.

ESPN reported that Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome supported signing Kaepernick but cited sources saying Bisciotti has resisted the idea.

“We are going through a process and we have not made a decision,” Newsome said in a statement in response to the ESPN report.

“Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong.”

The report said the Ravens were not the first NFL team that wanted to sign Kaepernick but had the move blocked by a team owner.

Bisciotti said Sunday the Ravens were still weighing a decision on Kaepernick, whose arrival would be helpful with Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco sidelined for at least a week of training camp with a back injury.