Tanaka takes 10th loss of season

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was tagged with his 10th loss of the season on Wednesday as the New York Yankees were blanked by the Detroit Tigers 2-0.

Tanaka (8-10), who suffered double-figure losses for the first time in his career combined in the majors and Japan, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking one over six innings in losing a pitchers’ duel against Jordan Zimmermann (7-8).

Tanaka spent seven years with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles before joining the Yankees in 2014.

Tanaka allowed the first three Tigers batters to record hits on his first five pitches, including a Justin Upton double down the left-field line that gave Detroit a 1-0 lead.

However, Tanaka recovered and avoided further trouble by retiring the next three hitters.

“Giving up a run on three straight hits (in the first inning) is something that I have to reflect upon,” said Tanaka.

“But it was good that I was able to limit the damage after that. It was hard work pitching but I hung in there,” he said.

The Tigers doubled the lead in the top of the fourth, when Mikie Mahtook scored on James McCann’s single to center field.

After a downpour that caused flash-flood warnings led to the afternoon’s second lengthy delay, Yankees manager Joe Girardi and Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus met in center field with crew chief Jerry Layne. There was about an inch of standing water dampening their cleats, down from pond-like areas a short time earlier.

By the time play resumed more than an hour later, after the grounds crew aerated the field with pitchforks, nearly all the water had drained.

“I can’t believe we got the game in, as bad as the field looked,” Zimmermann said after the game, which ended 7 hours, 29 minutes after the scheduled 1:05 p.m. start.

Major League Baseball, after consulting with the Yankees, delayed the first pitch by 1:26. A deluge after the seventh inning caused a 3:11 interruption, much of it to allow the grounds crew to work on the field.

“Players entertained themselves with hijinks and card games, and the coaches just kind of sit around,” Ausmus said.

No hijinks for the manager and his staff.

“We’re too old for that,” the 48-year-old Ausmus said.

Braves 5, Dodgers 3

In Atlanta, pinch hitter Tyler Flowers connected for a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Braves stopped the Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak.

Rays 3, Astros 0

In Houston, rookie Austin Pruitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter and Tampa Bay handed Astros ace Dallas Keuchel his first loss of the season.

Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 0

In Chicago, Zack Godley pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, and Jake Lamb drove in all the runs.

Chicago’s Koji Uehara retired the side in order after coming on in the ninth inning.

Cardinals 5, Brewers 4

In Milwaukee, Yadier Molina hit two solo home runs, and Luke Weaver pitched into the seventh inning.

Orioles 6, Royals 0

In Baltimore, Jeremy Hellickson threw seven outstanding innings in his Orioles debut.

Mets 10, Rockies 5

In Denver, Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and New York erased a five-run deficit to beat Colorado.

Marlins 7, Nationals 0

In Miami, Vance Worley pitched seven innings and faced the minimum number of batters to earn his first victory since May 2016.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance.

Reds 5, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, rookie Jesse Winker homered for the second straight game, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning off newly acquired Pittsburgh reliever Joaquin Benoit.

Twins 5, Padres 2

In San Diego, Ervin Santana threw a four-hitter for his major league-best fifth complete game and hit a two-run single to lead Minnesota over the Padres.

Rangers 5, Mariners 1

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo hit another impressively long home run, Andrew Cashner won his third straight start and Texas beat Seattle to snap a four-game losing streak.

Blue Jays 5, White Sox 1

In Chicago, J.A. Happ struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings, matching his longest start of the season.

Angels 7, Phillies 0

In Anaheim, Mike Trout, C.J. Cron and Kaleb Cowart all homered in a seven-run third inning, JC Ramirez pitched eight strong innings.

Athletics 6, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Ryon Healy hit his 20th home run to end a monthlong power drought, and rookie Daniel Gossett pitched seven impressive innings.

Jed Lowrie doubled twice and scored, Matt Chapman added two hits and an RBI and Chad Pinder singled twice and made a sparkling defensive play in left field to help the A’s win on the opener of their five-game road trip.

Indians at Red Sox — ppd.